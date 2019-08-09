Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Increased Its Holding; Sivik Global Healthcare Stake in Lhc Group Com Stk (LHCG) Lowered by $550,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 227.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 660,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50 million, up from 289,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 63,140 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (LHCG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 32,800 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Advisers Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 131,445 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 39,090 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 39,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp accumulated 1,931 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 3,566 shares. Hood River Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 290,356 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 1.17% or 116,652 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.04% or 694,260 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 130,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 209,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).