Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Position by $1.80 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Has Raised by Psagot Investment House Ltd

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 12,528 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 2040.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 42,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 44,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 2,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $208.2. About 145,983 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.69M for 69.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,435 shares to 4,971 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,952 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.