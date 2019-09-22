Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Upped Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 43,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 72,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 344,226 shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset owns 106,054 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,452 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 282,005 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 110,392 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Carderock Capital has 3.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirae Asset Global Communication Limited holds 801,145 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 1.75% or 31,864 shares in its portfolio. Town And Country National Bank And Dba First Bankers reported 23,364 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 5.41% or 39,864 shares. Wharton Business Limited Liability Company holds 2.74% or 135,803 shares. Weybosset Research Management Limited Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,654 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Inc has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 2.38% or 149,621 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ) by 6,101 shares to 1,689 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,990 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying On Dips – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Viper Energy (VNOM), Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG), Announces 8M Share Public Offering of Common Units – StreetInsider.com” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy: The CEO Challenges You To Find A Better Investment Vehicle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.