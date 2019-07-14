Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Upped Holding by $14.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $600,936; Stock Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 449,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 786,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09M, up from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 300,140 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,000 shares to 20,110 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 391,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,565 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 354,288 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 2.79% or 439,864 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 292 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Co invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Partnervest Advisory Llc has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wade G W & has 2,458 shares. 3,301 are held by Essex Fin Service. Fosun Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Muzinich stated it has 1,317 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 549,909 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 58,307 shares. Aviva Pcl invested 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,063 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.