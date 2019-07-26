Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 449,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 786,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09 million, up from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 312,132 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 70,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 133,919 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp owns 32,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset One Limited has 762,976 shares. Allstate holds 58,070 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 4.19M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13.66M shares. Thomas White Limited has 10,888 shares. Aldebaran Finance Inc holds 0.19% or 6,095 shares in its portfolio. 4.37 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 3,547 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 619,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 1.21 million shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.6% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 47,691 shares to 52,800 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,141 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

