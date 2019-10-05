Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $432,420; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose, Blair William & Company Has Lifted Stake by $3.27 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 14,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.87M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 250,981 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 38,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.04M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.56 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 6,638 shares to 26,215 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 164 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 6,205 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Next Fincl Grp stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 13,206 shares stake. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 12,905 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 110,303 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fil stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Leavell Management has 0.49% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 53,888 shares. invested in 21.59 million shares.