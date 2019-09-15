Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Value Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position; Provident Trust Co Holds Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 53,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.81 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 303,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 428,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 137,550 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 27,335 shares to 82,665 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 16,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,770 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.