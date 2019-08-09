Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Price Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position by $23.89 Million; As Nordson (NDSN) Shares Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Cut by $408,144 Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 723,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 863,485 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 59,459 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 26,449 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc has 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 207 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.25% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157,009 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 1.94M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.08% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 47,045 shares. 2,253 are owned by Sequoia Advsr Lc. Keybank Association Oh holds 816,200 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust holds 0.01% or 250 shares. 39,230 were reported by Voya Invest Ltd Liability. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.04% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 40,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 99 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Co, a Florida-based fund reported 18 shares.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.