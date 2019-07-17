Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Maintained by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd; As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Shares Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $13.98 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 138,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,580 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.48M, up from 498,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 3.10M shares traded or 147.20% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 704.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 154,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 348,488 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 6,512 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce holds 254 shares. Montag A And Assoc has 0.05% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 351 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 93,710 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Montag Caldwell Lc holds 3,730 shares. Victory Cap reported 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Chicago Equity Prns Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 16,798 shares. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Llc invested in 5.38% or 455,000 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Limited owns 0.09% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 276,713 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.47% or 186,000 shares.

