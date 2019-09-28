Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Maintained by Spirit Of America Management Corp; Old West Investment Management Stake in Novagold Resources (NG) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 950,045 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 2.66M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 406,616 shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 677,345 shares to 687,345 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 63,000 shares to 621,052 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 75,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,582 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

