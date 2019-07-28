Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Held by Verition Fund Management Llc; Price T Rowe Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $27.75 Million as Share Price Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 254.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 202,299 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 408,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.05 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 132,665 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $57.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Cap stated it has 0.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 293,441 shares. Bessemer Group has 1.83M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.79% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 759,367 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 910,342 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Aull & Monroe Inv has 1.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 35,938 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,168 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 13,278 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 536,971 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 801,170 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 17,500 shares. 706,568 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 10,029 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,463 shares to 7,773 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc (Call) by 197,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

