Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Has Upped by Arosa Capital Management Lp; Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Its Position in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) by $7.93 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 303,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 428,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 107,084 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM)

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 146,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 36,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 182,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.95. About 2.84 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners: Lucrative, Not Lethal – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners launches 9M-unit public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Viper Energy (VNOM), Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG), Announces 8M Share Public Offering of Common Units – StreetInsider.com” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy: Net Cash Balance Sheet, 6% Yield And 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2017.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 700,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 209,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,735 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Management Incorporated owns 46,992 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 241,057 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Co owns 73 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 132,786 are owned by Whittier Tru. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability has 0.84% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 93,533 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security reported 36,915 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Mitchell Com has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,653 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. First Washington Corp reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wade G W Inc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.34% or 11,039 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.03 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.