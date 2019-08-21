Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding Held by Spirit Of America Management Corp; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Cypress Asset Management Lowered Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 18,931 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 1.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Limited Co accumulated 31,230 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Kansas-based Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 49,685 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Llc holds 135,929 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 3.68% or 1.37 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 2.63% or 16,318 shares. Peavine Ltd Liability accumulated 0.23% or 3,890 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.51% or 17,785 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reik Co Ltd Co reported 17,347 shares. 49,926 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 134,366 shares. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,107 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Communications Incorporated Al invested in 3.35% or 53,428 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares to 623,439 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,287 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).