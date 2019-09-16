Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding Held by Spirit Of America Management Corp; As Aflac (AFL) Share Price Rose, Boston Family Office Has Lowered Holding by $640,386

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.57% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 901,662 shares traded or 183.98% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Corp (AFL) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc analyzed 11,859 shares as the company's stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 160,786 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, down from 172,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Aflac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,037 shares to 109,994 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 6.56M shares. Moreover, Charter Trust Co has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hudock Capital Gru Limited owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 3,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 4.03 million shares. 3,800 are held by Jag Llc. Utah Retirement Sys holds 139,945 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Duncker Streett Communications accumulated 20,614 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,308 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 19,606 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.23 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,571 shares to 2,104 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 165,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,090 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

