Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Upped Stake; Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $11.08 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,895 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 billion, down from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 136,271 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 7,463 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 40,400 shares to 632,983 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 175 shares to 11,145 shares, valued at $725.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 3,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co (NYSE:EPD).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 210,000 shares worth $24.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 27,404 shares stake. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,357 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.86% or 1.50 million shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.04% or 21,000 shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan And Communications has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 33,409 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,159 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 352,761 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.67% or 15,850 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 19,910 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Evergreen Cap Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).