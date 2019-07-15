Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holder Rr Advisors Has Raised Holding; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Howard Capital Management Boosted by $1.34 Million Its Position

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 166,397 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,053 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.1. About 6.06M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

