Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) Contrasting side by side

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.05 N/A 2.00 16.15 Isramco Inc. 119 4.05 N/A 6.23 19.30

Demonstrates Viper Energy Partners LP and Isramco Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Isramco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Isramco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners LP’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Isramco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viper Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viper Energy Partners LP and Isramco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.89% for Viper Energy Partners LP with average price target of $41.38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viper Energy Partners LP and Isramco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 5.1%. 0.3% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Isramco Inc.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Viper Energy Partners LP on 7 of the 11 factors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.