Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Contrasting side by side

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 32 13.19 N/A 2.00 16.15 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.30 N/A 0.50 12.25

Demonstrates Viper Energy Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Viper Energy Partners LP. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Viper Energy Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that Viper Energy Partners LP is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viper Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy Partners LP’s upside potential is 50.02% at a $41.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. 0.3% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend while Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.