Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 29 2.42 61.45M 2.00 16.15 Altus Midstream Company 3 -1.20 51.01M -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Viper Energy Partners LP and Altus Midstream Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 210,950,909.72% 23.3% 8.6% Altus Midstream Company 1,931,538,490.67% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Viper Energy Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altus Midstream Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Altus Midstream Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 9 3.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 2 0 2.00

Viper Energy Partners LP has a 51.87% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Altus Midstream Company is $5.25, which is potential 113.41% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Altus Midstream Company is looking more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viper Energy Partners LP and Altus Midstream Company are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance while Altus Midstream Company has -58.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Altus Midstream Company.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.