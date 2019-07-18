Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) compete against each other in the Electronic Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 94.22 Eastman Kodak Company 3 0.08 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and Eastman Kodak Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and Eastman Kodak Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Eastman Kodak Company 0.00% 0% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Eastman Kodak Company is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eastman Kodak Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.6% of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 58% of Eastman Kodak Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.46% are Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eastman Kodak Company has 6.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viomi Technology Co. Ltd -8.48% -19.78% 19.7% 8.34% 0% 24.31% Eastman Kodak Company 1.67% -3.56% -20.26% -21.04% -52.62% -4.31%

For the past year Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has 24.31% stronger performance while Eastman Kodak Company has -4.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viomi Technology Co. Ltd beats Eastman Kodak Company.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides flexographic printing equipment and plates, and related consumables and services, as well as printed functional materials and components; suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services; motion picture and industrial films, chemicals, and inks; and publishing, transactional, commercial print, and direct mail systems, as well as licenses Kodak brands to third parties, and consumer products. In addition, it offers intellectual property solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.