Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) Reaches $8.02 After 7.00% Down Move; VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (VWDRY) Shorts Raised By 12.68%

The stock of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 90,525 shares traded. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $555.69M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $7.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIOT worth $38.90M less.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had an increase of 12.68% in short interest. VWDRY’s SI was 86,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.68% from 76,500 shares previously. With 78,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s short sellers to cover VWDRY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 17,949 shares traded. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.69 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Project and Service. It has a 18.33 P/E ratio. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc.

Analysts await Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings on August, 22. VIOT’s profit will be $11.78 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Viomi Technology Co., Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.