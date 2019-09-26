Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Comparison side by side

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) are two firms in the Electronic Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 53.20 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 43 0.00 N/A 1.73 26.98

In table 1 we can see Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is presently more expensive than Koninklijke Philips N.V., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Koninklijke Philips N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. Its rival Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and Koninklijke Philips N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.6% and 4.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.46% of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.42% 9.86% -34.05% 23.45% 0% 22.5% Koninklijke Philips N.V. -0.15% 6.2% 10.51% 22.42% 6.85% 33.27%

For the past year Viomi Technology Co. Ltd was less bullish than Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V. beats Viomi Technology Co. Ltd on 5 of the 7 factors.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.