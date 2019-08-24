Violich Capital Management Upped Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position; ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (ANPDF) Shorts Down By 61.08%

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 47.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 2,000 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 6,250 shares with $1.54M value, up from 4,250 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.36B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 812,233 shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) had a decrease of 61.08% in short interest. ANPDF’s SI was 575,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 61.08% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 479 days are for ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s short sellers to cover ANPDF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 419 shares traded. ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 West Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 9.7% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Franklin Res reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation reported 66,472 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1.82 million shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3,910 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,301 shares. State Street accumulated 0.06% or 3.37M shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 53,239 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 7.02 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 3,797 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd owns 4,095 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 17,236 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -6.68% below currents $292.97 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13.

ANTA Sports Products Limited design, researches, develops, makes, markets, distributes, and retails sporting goods in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.18 billion. The firm offers running, cross training, outdoor, basketball, soccer, winter sports, lifestyle series, kidÂ’s sportswear, apparel, and accessories under the ANTA brand name. It has a 38.37 P/E ratio. It also provides FILA and DESCENTE branded sporting goods and kids sportswear products; makes shoe soles; and provides management services, as well as offers information technology services.

