Violich Capital Management Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $509,535; Bank Of Hawaii Upped Home Depot (HD) Holding by $526,194 as Stock Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 7,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 37,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 44,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 12,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 1.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,170 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Ocean Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 500 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 33,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,819 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amp Ltd reported 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sector Gamma As owns 4.83% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 445,056 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.26% or 26,552 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mngmt holds 1.81% or 738,294 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh owns 339,424 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. 32,069 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Limited Co. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 427,480 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.54 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 9,228 shares to 109,295 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,925 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.