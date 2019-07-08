Violich Capital Management Trimmed By $541,920 Its Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position; CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (CDHSF) SI Decreased By 7.61%

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 45.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 10,924 shares with $662,000 value, down from 19,956 last quarter. Magellen Midstream Partners Lp now has $14.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 675,211 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) had a decrease of 7.61% in short interest. CDHSF’s SI was 1.26 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.61% from 1.36M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 6291 days are for CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:CDHSF)’s short sellers to cover CDHSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CDL Hospitality Trusts is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets valued at S$2.7 billion. The company has market cap of $. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (?H-REIT?), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (?HBT?), a business trust. It currently has negative earnings. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37 million for 15.30 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Vanguard Long (BLV) stake by 4,300 shares to 42,670 valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,622 shares and now owns 81,084 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.