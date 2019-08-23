Violich Capital Management Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $423,550; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.28 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 7.50 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 186,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 3,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 5.85M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.