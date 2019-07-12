Violich Capital Management Raised Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) as Valuation Declined; Ventas (VTR) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $417,260

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 1.71M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $358.65M for 18.08 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares to 119,136 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs (MBB) by 47,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of stock was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.