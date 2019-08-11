Violich Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lowered by $1.30 Million; P2 Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $7.19 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,456 shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,044 are held by Security Natl. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 20,720 shares. Miller Mngmt LP holds 9,846 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or accumulated 101,993 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,981 were reported by Baxter Bros. First Fincl Bank & Communications Of Newtown invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Prescott Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). City Communication Fl has 41,012 shares. Beacon Finance Gp reported 45,982 shares stake. Ims Cap Management stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based Forte Limited Liability Corporation Adv has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farmers Bancshares has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,961 shares. 161,134 are owned by Cna Financial Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.63 million are held by Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 26,200 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 872 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 100,800 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0.05% or 431,325 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 105,012 shares. Axa holds 30,040 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 98,127 shares stake. King Luther Capital reported 817,308 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 119,554 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 83,398 shares. Invesco Limited has 522,484 shares. Rbf owns 12,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $102.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 299,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).