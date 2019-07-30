Violich Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased by $1.30 Million; Cargill (MOS) Holder Kepos Capital LP Increased Position by $791,397 as Share Price Declined

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cargill Inc (MOS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 222,526 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 193,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cargill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 3.15M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 2.40 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 59,976 shares. Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 8,385 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communication invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clal Enterprises Hldg Ltd reported 1.76 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Kepos Capital LP reported 222,526 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 77,534 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 290,167 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs reported 287,537 shares. 30,501 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Citigroup Inc reported 429,922 shares. 26,736 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability holds 420,423 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

