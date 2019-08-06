Violich Capital Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $519.21. About 150,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 8.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,166 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.12M shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.48% or 17,390 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has 1.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dubuque Bancshares owns 6,227 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associate invested in 0.18% or 35,647 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 3,805 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 9,891 shares in its portfolio. 78,082 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bancshares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America owns 3,740 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,950 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 103,714 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,293 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,500 shares to 6,665 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,856 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 127,883 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 18,188 shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Co invested 1.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,689 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.18% or 48,686 shares. Connable Office owns 4,256 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.49% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cleararc Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 42,673 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,045 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc owns 128 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.03% or 27,774 shares.