Violich Capital Management Increased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $492,000; Murphy Capital Management Stake in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.49. About 334,528 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $158.92. About 1.43 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 473 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 159,017 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natl Asset Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crosslink Inc has 56,214 shares. Security National holds 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,190 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.06M shares. Wafra invested in 27,702 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,065 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Allstate Corp reported 36,821 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 575,028 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 25,300 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 2,450 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,862 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,160 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 31 sales for $28.94 million activity. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of stock or 6,331 shares. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,051 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082 worth of stock. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palestra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6.08% or 752,790 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 3,301 are held by Bridgewater L P. Piedmont Advisors owns 7,581 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,214 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 20,122 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 76,083 shares. Mairs & holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 178 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 55 shares.