Violich Capital Management Increased By $634,524 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; Hudson Global (HSON) Sentiment Is 0.36

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 2,622 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 81,084 shares with $19.63M value, up from 78,462 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $123.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $279.92. About 2.06 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

Hudson Global Inc (HSON) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold their holdings in Hudson Global Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.20 million shares, down from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hudson Global Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

More notable recent Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Global Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:HSON – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson Global Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:HSON – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Global Announces Plan to Launch Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson Global Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Global Enhances its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is up 40.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M

Cannell Capital Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. for 2.34 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 3.99 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 0.1% invested in the company for 299,138 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 157,917 shares.

Hudson Global, Inc. provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized firms and government agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.00 million. The firm offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing services. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project outsourcing, contingent workforce, and recruitment consulting services to multinational companies; and talent management solutions, including talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development, and outplacement.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Common Social Security Scam Could Cost You Thousands – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.