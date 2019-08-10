Violich Capital Management Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosted Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares to 263,829 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP) by 22,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,168 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39 million were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Connable Office stated it has 3,026 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 449 were accumulated by Private Harbour Investment & Counsel. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 145 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Grp Lc holds 0.12% or 162 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt LP has invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 915,144 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 4,119 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd holds 0.87% or 7,277 shares. White Pine Invest owns 132 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,457 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Co owns 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,484 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 835 shares. Weiss Multi reported 6,000 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.