Violich Capital Management Holds Position in Anthem (ANTM); Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 477,121 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 66,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 362,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.85 million, down from 429,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $573.2. About 141,425 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 7,950 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $154.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eminence Capital LP holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 337,026 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 20,138 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J & Co has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Pennsylvania-based Barton Inv Mngmt has invested 3.56% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Putnam Invests Limited Liability reported 12,541 shares stake. Atria Lc owns 10,000 shares. Sands Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Coastline Tru reported 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mackenzie Finance holds 1,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 20 shares. Thomas White Limited reported 1,406 shares stake. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 9,545 shares. Intact Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 603 shares to 18,764 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,931 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

