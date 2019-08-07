Violich Capital Management Has Upped By $1.36 Million Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position; LTC Properties (LTC) Has 1.19 Sentiment

LTC Properties Inc (LTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 96 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 81 decreased and sold their stakes in LTC Properties Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 29.33 million shares, down from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LTC Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 67 Increased: 70 New Position: 26.

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 16,140 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 115,217 shares with $9.70M value, up from 99,077 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $127.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 2.79M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Trade of the Day for August 5, 2019: Nike, Inc. (NKE) – Investorplace.com" published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Kickin' Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.07M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 153,036 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 386,359 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd invested in 2.45% or 56,385 shares. Cape Ann State Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,540 shares. Monarch Management Inc has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Payden Rygel has 2,000 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,674 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.22M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.72% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares stake. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 44,942 shares. Friess Limited Liability Company reported 220,298 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 7,838 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 22 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Pivotal Research.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

More notable recent LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Pays A 0.4% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Much Are LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "5 Healthcare REITs For Your High-Yield Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "CVS Health up 6% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. for 446,616 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 39,460 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 12,796 shares. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,812 shares.

Analysts await LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. LTC’s profit will be $30.89 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by LTC Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.