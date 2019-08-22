Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Valuation Rose; Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Intuit (INTU) by $399,330

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 5.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 1,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 3,205 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 4,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 751,147 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 66,552 shares to 648,684 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 27,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 5,300 shares. Natixis reported 39,980 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 11,155 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz. Hanson Mcclain holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Geode Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.09M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 1,260 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 678,111 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 106,500 shares. Confluence Wealth Lc stated it has 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Waverton Invest reported 3.92% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited invested in 0.1% or 211,917 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 5,153 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 4,566 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 48,864 shares stake.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares to 32,519 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,050 are owned by Numerixs Techs. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 3.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). American Grp reported 0.19% stake. Pitcairn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,438 shares. Harris Associate Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 12.12 million shares. Charter holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,891 shares. Provise Management Gru Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 29,477 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 124,913 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 256,405 shares stake. Burney has 1.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 382,627 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 78,544 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has 2.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 363,525 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 144,052 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.