Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.30 Million; Envestnet (ENV) Shares Rose While King Luther Capital Management Cut Holding by $3.05 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 46,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 182,617 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 229,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 405,147 shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Incorporated reported 30,924 shares. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 1.6% stake. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jensen Mgmt reported 7.50M shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp has 32,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Haverford Financial Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 139,229 shares. Alabama-based First Savings Bank has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boys Arnold And has 51,189 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited reported 1.45% stake. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 3.99 million shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mai Capital Mgmt has 158,713 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.52 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 12,900 shares to 34,975 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 3,461 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Advisory Incorporated invested in 30,445 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 88,820 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 717,040 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 64,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 24,822 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Kansas-based Whetstone Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.1% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 34,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 4,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 15,477 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio.