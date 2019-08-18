Violich Capital Management Has Raised Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position; Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $702,939 as Shares Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 341,528 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 305,057 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 142,258 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.46% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 103,270 shares. Steadfast Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.04 million shares. Burney Co owns 1,525 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management reported 18,178 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 442,784 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.02% or 45,085 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 30,741 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Academy Capital Tx, Texas-based fund reported 88,177 shares. State Street invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 6 shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,490 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru holds 13,177 shares. Private Capital Advsrs Inc reported 8,450 shares. Strs Ohio reported 806,404 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,664 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 5.97 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 86,854 shares. Balyasny Asset holds 244,870 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6.48M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 470,521 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,400 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bartlett Company Lc has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12,400 shares. Sageworth Tru Co reported 615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 309,067 shares.