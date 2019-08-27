Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake; Ellington Management Group Boosted By $2.94 Million Its Dsw (DSW) Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 45.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 10,924 shares with $662,000 value, down from 19,956 last quarter. Magellen Midstream Partners Lp now has $14.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 585,959 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Dsw Inc (DSW) stake by 213.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 133,557 shares as Dsw Inc (DSW)’s stock 0.00%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 196,000 shares with $4.36M value, up from 62,443 last quarter. Dsw Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Raises Dividend to 25c; 13/03/2018 – DSW 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 27C; 09/04/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says Deutsche’s New CEO Has to Have Right Answers Fast (Video); 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity. $336,414 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares were bought by Joung Chansoo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Limited reported 48,272 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc accumulated 7,211 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 94,000 were reported by Natixis. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.75% or 611,349 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,250 shares. Webster Bank N A invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Management holds 654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 251,476 shares. 14.61M were reported by Alps. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc stated it has 4,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 43 were accumulated by Cls Limited Liability Corporation. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% or 14,390 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 0.05% or 4,750 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com holds 15,619 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 7.43% above currents $65.56 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 6. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Designer Brands: King Of Shoes Will Survive The ‘Retail Apocalypse’ And Is A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “A Daring and Risky Turnaround Strategy by DSW – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DSW Shoes: Is It The Right Fit? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Designer Brands’ DSW Outpaces Drag of Acquisitions – Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shoe Retailer DSW To Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,035 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.79% or 196,000 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 23,427 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 247 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Management holds 0.09% or 335,500 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.07% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 76,218 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 5,900 shares. 200 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 22,302 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 323,495 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 1,300 shares to 1,200 valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) stake by 88,100 shares and now owns 118,000 shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DSW has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $27.60’s average target is 22.61% above currents $22.51 stock price. DSW had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 20. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 13. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.