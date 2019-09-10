Violich Capital Management Has Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Park Avenue Securities Holding in Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Upped by $374,544

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 18.27M shares traded or 78.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 9,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 7,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.14. About 3.61 million shares traded or 46.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,838 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,582 shares. Personal Advsr owns 8,116 shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.89% stake. Bridges Invest invested in 0.36% or 32,959 shares. Hartford owns 1,670 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 79 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt owns 8,395 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 200,331 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,358 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.77% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,589 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $96.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DocuSign: The Last Of The Dream Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.