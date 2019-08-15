Violich Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Market Valuation Rose; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Value Declined While Timber Hill Has Raised Holding

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 341,696 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $271.11. About 521,044 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $50 Million of Notes due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PSEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Prospect Capital Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Concho (CXO) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Fuel Prices, High Cost – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Switching Jobs Might Cost You in These 4 Ways – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southern Copper’s Tia Maria Construction License Suspended – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “India raises cost of refinery project with Aramco by 36% – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Warning: This â€œ2-Stepâ€ Retirement Blunder Will Cost You 9.8% Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

