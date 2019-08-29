Violich Capital Management Has Increased Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $1.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lowered Walmart (WMT) Stake by $970,000

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 2.83 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $326.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 3.00 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,180 shares to 360,761 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 101,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us-based Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,690 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Colony Gp Lc has 11,780 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated Inc owns 35,647 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 2,459 shares. 14,115 were reported by Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership. Athena Advsr Ltd holds 0.09% or 3,884 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 23,574 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 14,551 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 325 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 3.34 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Essex Fin has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 40,710 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 127,060 shares stake. Legacy Cap Prtn has 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,032 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.14% stake. Hills Savings Bank And Tru Company reported 61,585 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 616,761 are owned by Amp Limited. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 9,046 shares. Bbr Llc invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 0.06% or 2,285 shares. Bridges Investment holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,554 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.08% or 116,218 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 125,587 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cutter And Comm Brokerage Inc reported 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.16% or 410,623 shares in its portfolio.