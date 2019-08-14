Violich Capital Management Has Increased Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; Fox (FOXA) Covered By 7 Bulls

Among 13 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Guggenheim downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3800 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $37 Reinstates

09/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $41 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $46 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 16,140 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 115,217 shares with $9.70 million value, up from 99,077 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $127.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 2.75M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE)

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nike Jumps Into the Subscription Fray, Launching a Kids’ Shoe Service – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pcj Inv Counsel stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset owns 78,077 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital invested in 1.83% or 5.57M shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 400 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated owns 9,831 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia owns 171,062 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.46% or 66,822 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 1.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 44,799 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.16% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 229,915 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 576,147 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Spf Beheer Bv has 904,379 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $20.89 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 13.12 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.