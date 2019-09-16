Violich Capital Management Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 11,729 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 136,550 shares with $7.80 million value, up from 124,821 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Among 2 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genesco has $4800 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45’s average target is 4.85% above currents $42.92 stock price. Genesco had 2 analyst reports since August 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of GCO in report on Tuesday, August 27 to “Positive” rating. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”. See Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Upgrade

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,568 shares to 219,814 valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,295 shares and now owns 101,634 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.40% above currents $59.96 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc invested 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.44% or 464,805 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capstone Advsr invested in 0.09% or 9,635 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 782 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 10,771 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alps accumulated 924,656 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 94,417 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 20,758 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 8,825 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.6% or 23.29 million shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 20,550 shares. Tcw Gp reported 36,265 shares stake.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 344,127 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER