Violich Capital Management Has Increased Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake by $1.36 Million; Passport Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.93M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 1.14M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.05M shares. Delta Asset Management Tn stated it has 781 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 4,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 147,673 shares stake. Junto Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 640,238 shares. Community Bancorporation Na holds 25,240 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors owns 19,103 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 9.72M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 561,882 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Com reported 70,850 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 315,800 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 69,752 shares.

