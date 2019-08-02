Violich Capital Management Has Increased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake By $492,000; Allegion plc (ALLE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allegion had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ALLE in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “In-Line” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ALLE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. See Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) latest ratings:

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 47.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 2,000 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 6,250 shares with $1.54M value, up from 4,250 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $23.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $277.41. About 147,692 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,080 are held by Fiera Cap. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bainco Investors holds 49,266 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. 2,210 were reported by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,790 shares. Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Conning Incorporated has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,882 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Point72 Asset LP holds 319,799 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 849,840 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% stake. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 183,183 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Allegion plc shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 8,757 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company reported 235,410 shares. Tradition Mngmt owns 4,786 shares. Diligent Lc holds 4,157 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc reported 0.03% stake. 105 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.66% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.04% or 11,000 shares. Meeder Asset reported 8,653 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 7,418 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 8,000 shares.