Violich Capital Management Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $760,603; Holder Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted Disney (DIS) Position

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.8% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,300 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 544 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp reported 177,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,939 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 537,458 shares. 3,740 are owned by Df Dent And Com. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17.15M shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Cap Management invested in 0.05% or 647 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 130,000 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 1.16M shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc has 50,521 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,685 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,838 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Buckingham Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 60,678 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford holds 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 944,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 345,183 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 4,616 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 429,581 shares. Telos Management holds 40,973 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jnba Financial holds 0.52% or 21,827 shares. Guardian Advisors LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acg Wealth owns 40,870 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 3.91M shares.

