Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake; GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (GPFOF) Shorts Decreased By 18.77%

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 45.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 10,924 shares with $662,000 value, down from 19,956 last quarter. Magellen Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 766,924 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) had a decrease of 18.77% in short interest. GPFOF’s SI was 9.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.77% from 11.56 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 2409 days are for GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)’s short sellers to cover GPFOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.0624 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1882. About 41,850 shares traded or 927.50% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Com invested in 5,129 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 200 shares. 12,201 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Cadence Cap Mgmt reported 402,403 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 0.05% or 7,311 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Welch Group Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 111,003 shares. 41,000 are held by Cohen. 700 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd. Murphy Management owns 28,392 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Archford Capital Strategies accumulated 5,703 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 212,274 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,770 were reported by Naples Advsr Ltd.

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 2,000 shares to 6,250 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 14,351 shares and now owns 223,975 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial services and products to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. The firm offers personal, investment, and other accounts; investment funds; credit protection products; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. It also provides stock exchange brokerage and investment services; credit cards; and money and capital market services.