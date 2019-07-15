Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Verizon (VZ) Position Has Increased by Excalibur Management Corp

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 5.12M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 4.86 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares to 223,975 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

