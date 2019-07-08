Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Value Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 89,671 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Consideration to Selling Hldrs to be Approximately $330M Cash, $50M Issuance of Seaspan Preferred Shrs; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL INVESTS ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL INVESTMENT TO $1 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Seaspan: Mark Chu to Step Down as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, Effective Aug. 31; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN PACT W/ CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 18/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Third 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 2.56M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bloombergsen has invested 5.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Confluence Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 597,636 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancorporation reported 30,711 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 6.78M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,179 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.06% or 2,499 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 121,824 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 4,311 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,357 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,167 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs invested in 4,540 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Markston Limited Com stated it has 1.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares to 223,975 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.